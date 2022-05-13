Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $47.21 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 161.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $47,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after acquiring an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,053,000 after purchasing an additional 917,993 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,341,000 after buying an additional 136,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,091,000 after buying an additional 107,680 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Summit Insights began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

CHKP traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $121.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,788. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.97.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.