Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,436 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $402,283,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $7.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.20. The stock had a trading volume of 82,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,813,405. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.02 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.