Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.26. 274,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,984,698. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of -97.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

