Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 205.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,500 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.1% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.19% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $105,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,779 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at $21,435,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,326. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $292.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.