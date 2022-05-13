Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLZNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered Clariant to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clariant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:CLZNY remained flat at $$17.27 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550. Clariant has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

