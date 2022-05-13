Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 753.1% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CLAS stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,440. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Class Acceleration has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the second quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Class Acceleration by 69.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

