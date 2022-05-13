ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the April 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. 62,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,180. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (EMO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.