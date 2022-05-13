ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the April 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. 62,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,180. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 758,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after acquiring an additional 97,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 69,244 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 477,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 298,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

