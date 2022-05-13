ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Issues Earnings Results

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. ClearPoint Neuro updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 635,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,411. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 11.98. The stock has a market cap of $183.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.26.
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday.
About ClearPoint Neuro (Get Rating)
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.
