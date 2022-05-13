Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 284,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,742. The company has a market cap of $81.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 2.15. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 415,037 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 90,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 327,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

CLSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

