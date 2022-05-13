Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $10,832,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.52. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

