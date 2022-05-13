Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CODX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,610. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $11.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -1.90.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,857 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 1,277.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CODX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Co-Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.