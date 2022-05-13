Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCHGY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($35.75) to GBX 2,800 ($34.52) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,335.23.

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

