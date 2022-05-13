Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,585 ($31.87) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.96) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.99) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola HBC to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,296.25 ($28.31).

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 1,687 ($20.80) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($34.64). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,606.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,162. The company has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 158 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,461 ($30.34) per share, for a total transaction of £3,888.38 ($4,793.96). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,548 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,382.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

