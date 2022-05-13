Codex DNA, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Codex DNA in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.53). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Codex DNA had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 311.52%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNAY. Cowen started coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codex DNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

DNAY opened at $3.70 on Friday. Codex DNA has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Codex DNA in the fourth quarter valued at $106,317,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Codex DNA by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 587,668 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Codex DNA by 33.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 183,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Codex DNA by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 150,618 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Codex DNA by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 75,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

