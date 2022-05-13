Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Announces Earnings Results

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $2.59 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

