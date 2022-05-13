Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,906 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,704 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,643. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,016 shares of company stock worth $1,435,235. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

