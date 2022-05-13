Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-$4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.80 billion-$20.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.22 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,465,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,411. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.69.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,016 shares of company stock worth $1,887,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

