Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.02

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.02 and traded as low as $14.25. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 23,221 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI)
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
