Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.02

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.02 and traded as low as $14.25. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 23,221 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 149,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 114.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

