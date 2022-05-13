Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $524.70

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 524.70 ($6.47) and traded as high as GBX 548 ($6.76). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 536 ($6.61), with a volume of 4,211 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £215.93 million and a P/E ratio of 47.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 499.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 524.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Cohort alerts:

In other Cohort news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 472 ($5.82), for a total transaction of £20,008.08 ($24,667.83). Also, insider Simon Walther sold 4,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £20,011.50 ($24,672.05).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.