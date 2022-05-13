Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Up 365.9% in April

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 365.9% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLPBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DNB Markets raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,038.00.

CLPBY stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $11.83. 147,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,270. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

