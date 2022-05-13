ColossusXT Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 73.6% lower against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $13.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,704,450,101 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

