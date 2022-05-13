Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $595.13 Million

Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $595.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $591.80 million and the highest is $597.90 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $566.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.44. 11,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.67. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $74.06 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

