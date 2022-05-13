Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COLM. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Shares of COLM stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.62. 9,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.67. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $74.06 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

