Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Shares Down 2.5%

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.84 and last traded at $58.01. 1,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.51.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
