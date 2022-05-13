Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

CVGI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, May 6th.

CVGI traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,011. The firm has a market cap of $217.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.26. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 384,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

