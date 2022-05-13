Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.42) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBK. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.37) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.37) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.53) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.21) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €10.00 ($10.53) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of CBK traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €6.28 ($6.61). 6,971,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.01 ($5.27) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($10.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is €6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.02.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

