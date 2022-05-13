Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Trading Down 0.1%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.90 and last traded at $70.90. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $72.26.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.