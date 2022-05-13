Comparing Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) & Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO)

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Betterware de Mexico and Velocity Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 1 0 3.00 Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Betterware de Mexico presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 239.11%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Velocity Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $495.19 million 1.00 $90.06 million $1.95 6.81 Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A

Betterware de Mexico has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Velocity Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Velocity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico 16.22% 99.78% 25.66% Velocity Acquisition N/A -195.07% 4.41%

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats Velocity Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

