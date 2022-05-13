Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given New GBX 2,100 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMPGY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.58) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,050 ($25.27) in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,619.60.

CMPGY stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,491. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

