Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,825 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,750 ($21.58) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,950 ($24.04) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,619.60.

Shares of CMPGY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.98. 570,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,491. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

