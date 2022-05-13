Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Shares of CMP stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 379,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,234,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after purchasing an additional 140,850 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after purchasing an additional 456,247 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,001,000 after purchasing an additional 253,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

