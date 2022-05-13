Compound (COMP) Price Down 39.8% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $62.53 or 0.00213705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $444.72 million and approximately $117.25 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,111,536 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

