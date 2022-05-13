Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ:CGEN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 101,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,277. Compugen has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Compugen during the first quarter valued at $22,108,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 10.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,228,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,389 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 3,305.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 544,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,760,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,688,000.

About Compugen (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

