Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNCE. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.81.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.40. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.62.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,291 shares of company stock valued at $71,909. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 290,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 221,599 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 98,635 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

