Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. 153,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,228,152. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $45.30 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

