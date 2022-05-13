Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in ANSYS by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,072,000 after purchasing an additional 133,169 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,323,000 after acquiring an additional 47,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $10.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.72 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.84.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.