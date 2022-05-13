Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,892.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,479 shares of company stock worth $969,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.08.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.46. 44,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,868. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. II-VI Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

