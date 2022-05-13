Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $2.13 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Intel makes up 0.7% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,298,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,799,945. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.