Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $2.49 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 40,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 790,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,401,000 after acquiring an additional 390,321 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,468,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,145,602. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $92.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

