Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $549,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,648 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 452,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,579,638. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.