Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,795. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.67. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.50 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 70.40%.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

