Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $634,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.53. 863,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,967,880. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average of $70.89.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

