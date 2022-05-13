Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $996,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $84,113,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after buying an additional 501,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 31.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,917,000 after purchasing an additional 395,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.48. 2,337,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,923. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.24.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

