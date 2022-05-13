Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.19. 3,398,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,800,688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.59 and its 200-day moving average is $209.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.90 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.