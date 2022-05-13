Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,396 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $199,306,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 4,303.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Boeing by 158.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $100,540,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.83. The stock had a trading volume of 712,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,909,811. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89, a PEG ratio of 87.09 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.28 and a 12 month high of $258.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.71 and a 200 day moving average of $196.12.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

