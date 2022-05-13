Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.74. 6,970,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,507,697. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $96.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

