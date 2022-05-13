Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,284 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.32. 1,306,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,655. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

