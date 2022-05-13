Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $531,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

SYK traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.79. 36,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,073. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.56. The firm has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $224.02 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

