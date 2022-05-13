Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,039.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 307,539 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,380,000 after acquiring an additional 166,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $431,244,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $15.17 on Thursday, reaching $2,256.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,583. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,574.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2,736.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,196.49 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

