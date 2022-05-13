Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $151.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,548. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $149.56 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.